Idol makers stare at financial distress for a second year

Bengaluru

22 August 2021 22:18 IST

Most shopkeepers are yet to place orders for Gowri, Ganesha idols

With the government ordering a ban on large-scale gatherings ahead of Gowri-Ganesha festivals, idol makers are facing financial distress for a second consecutive year. Prior to the pandemic, shopkeepers in the busy lanes of Malleswaram and other parts of the city would have already stocked up on idols in various hues, and taken orders and advances from customers. But with fears of a third wave, and the government’s ban on cultural gatherings, shopkeepers have not procured any Ganesha or Gowri idols so far, though Ganesh Chaturthi is less than 20 days away.

V.B. Babu, whose family has been selling idols for the past 40 years, said that a month before the festival, at least 500 idols would be pre-booked. “This year, I am yet to place an indent for the idols. I will be getting idols that are less than 3-ft tall only next week,” he said.

Another seller, K. Shankar, said the festival celebrations were likely to be low key, given the restrictions put in place by the State government. “Several families have lost loved ones to COVID-19 this year, and may choose to not celebrate the festival,” he said, adding that he still had unsold stock from last year.

While these idol sellers see business at least twice a year during Ganesha and Navaratri festivals, for many idol manufacturers, Ganesha and Gowri festival is the only time they make some profit. However, major idol manufacturers on R.V. Road claimed that nearly 40 lakh worth idols remained unsold from last year.

D.L. Suresh, an idol manufacturer who also has a shop in Gandhi Bazaar, claimed that there had been nearly 75% drop in business over the past two years. “Following the outbreak of the pandemic last year, we were pushed to the brink of financial distress. Our financial condition has only worsened this year,” he claimed.

M. Thirthagiri, proprietor of Sri Vinayaka Enterprises, told The Hindu that pre-booking of idols was nearly nil this year. “We are making changes to the unsold idols from last year in the hope that at least this year, we will be able to clear the stock,” he said.

Mahesh R., an artisan who used to make only idols earlier, has now diversified. In his rented workshop on MVIT–Thimmasandra Road, near Devanahalli, he makes kitchen utensils, water jugs, and other fancy items. “After the first lockdown, the government announced some relief on repayment of loans. During the second lockdown, no such measures were announced. With no sales, we had to make loan repayments. It was difficult to pay rent even,” he said.