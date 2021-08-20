Identify ‘unsung heroes’ in the force, says Pant

Bengaluru

20 August 2021 01:29 IST

‘They should get their due recognition’

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has instructed senior officials to identify and list ‘unsung heroes’ among personnel at the station level. This is aimed at encouraging deserving police personnel and motivating them to continue doing good work.

Cases are cracked through team effort, and many work harder than the investigating officer to solve a case. However, when it comes to rewards, it is the investigating officer who gets the credit. Contributions by the rest of the team are often unnoticed. Such personnel who contribute majorly towards cracking cases are unsung heroes who should get their due recognition, said Mr. Pant.

He added: “A mechanism must be put in place at the station level to identify such personnel. Senior police officers have been instructed to get details of officers who played a role in cracking important and sensational cases as well as long-pending cases.”

Advertising

Advertising

He also asked officials to identify citizens who have helped the police. The work of police officers who have participated in blood donation drives, taken up social causes and are proactive in containing social evils like drug abuse and gambling, and serving summons, will also be acknowledged. The process has already started with police officials preparing a list and sending it to the Commissioner’s officer along with the details of their work.