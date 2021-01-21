‘Identify unauthorised religious structures within three days’

Commissioner will be submitting a report to HC

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have been directed to identify unauthorised religious structures in public places, including footpaths, parks, and government property, within three days. The Commissioner will be submitting a report on this to the HC as a case on this is coming up for hearing later this month, said senior officials.

On Wednesday, BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, accompanied by Special Commissioners, chaired a video conference with zonal joint commissioners and engineers. He referenced a PIL on unauthorised religious structures that had been filed in the Supreme Court in 2009, which directed States to conduct a survey and identify unauthorised religious structures.

“Structures that have come up before 2009 may be shifted to other locations. Those that have come up after September 29, 2009, are not allowed,” said Mr. Prasad.

He directed ward engineers and revenue inspectors to identify structures that have come up before and after 2009 and submit a report within three days. He also directed the officials to issue show cause notices to unauthorised religious structures that have come up after 2009 by January 27, apart from seeking their response within a week.

“Once the details have been submitted to the court, the structures will have to be brought down with assistance from the police department,” he said.

Mr. Prasad directed the officials to ensure that the report and the list of the unauthorised religious structures include details such as ward, exact location, date of construction and dimension, apart from photographs of the structures.