Id-ul-Fitr is here and Bengalureans continue to throng food stalls

April 11, 2024

Id-ul-Fitr is here, after many days of abstinence and piety, bringing an end to the surfeit of food stalls that sprouted all across the city at night, during this period. As the holy month, which started on March 11, draws to a close, Bengalureans continue to throng to these stalls in search of a final bite of sizzling grilled meat, flaky samosa and delicious sweetmeats.

At Frazer Town

Tipu Sultan, who lives in Frazer town, where the annual food mela is usually held, is one of them. “I have come here just to look around,” he says, adding that his favourite food here is the chicken biryani.

Despite the mela being officially banned due to complaints from the area’s residents, the hustle in Frazer Town continues as food stalls are set up just outside the many restaurants here, displaying a variety of meats and drinks.

And while the crowd is smaller than last year, brisk business continues, say most proprietors. S.K. (who prefers not to share his full name) usually works in a hotel but for the month of Ramzan has set up a temporary stall. He has been selling Mohabbat ka Sharbat with his brother during Ramzan for the past decade. However, due to the ban the duo claim that they have earned less than they usually do in this period. “Fewer customers are coming in,” he confirms, adding that he has so far earned around ₹50,000.

Restaurants, however, admit that despite the ban and fewer people coming to the area, sales have increased considerably. At Fujian Express, a Chinese restaurant in the area, for instance, 14 temporary staff areworking non-stop every evening. Jameel Jemeed, one of the staff at the restaurant, is selling Pathar-ka-Gosht here. He says, “Even though it is less crowded this year the sales have increased by 50 % during the month of Ramzan.”

At Koramangala

Ten km away, in the crowded neighbourhood of Koramangala, located in the southeast of the city, more delicacies await the average Bengaluru gourmand. As early as five in the evening, the various stalls here, big and small, are packed with people thronging to sample a variety of meats and seafood, fried or grilled or on sticks.

The options appear to be endless. A stall selling Pathar-ka-Gosht of different meats, for instance, seems to be garnering plenty of attention as it sells camel meat. Shop owner Mohammed Ilyassays that he sourced his camel meat from Rajasthan; it sells at ₹250 per plate, a little more expensive than chicken patthar gosht, which costs ₹200, and costlier than the mutton variety. (Priced at ₹300). “I have been doing this (business) for 15 years. I have regular customers. More will come by when it is 6 p.m.,” he says.

The star attraction of this mela is the Ramzan Food Walk organised by Empire Restaurant. Under red tents, local stall owners as well as the restaurant provide a haven for all non-vegetarian lovers. S. Srinivasan, the Head Chef of the Koramangala branch, says that there are now 15 items served on their starter menu, including Malai Kabab and Afghani Chicken to Chicken Lollipop and Fried Prawns. All their sticks are priced at ₹100, much to the delight of the never-stopping crowds.

Less frenetic

The food stalls at Johnson Market are relatively less frenetic, worlds apart from Frazer Town and Koramangala, however, it has one of the oldest histories of hosting food melas spanning more than 20 years, unlike the other popular locations that are only in their fifth or sixth year. Hotel Fanoos is at the helm of it, serving street food like Chicken Sticks, Nawabi Chicken, and Tawa Chicken, as well as iftar packs and the famous Mohabbat Ka Sharbat. Mohammed Tanveer, the owner of the restaurant, says that the pressures of the lockdown saw many people retreat to their homes, eschewing the pleasure of an in-person food walk. “Now, people enjoy our food after their shopping and other jobs. We are open until 11 at night and the crowd will keep increasing,” he says.

A student, Samira J., from Shanthi Nagar says that this was her first time visiting the food stalls of Johnson Market. She, however, appeared to be suitably impressed. “I wanted to eat every single thing that was sold. I am definitely coming here next year along with my friends,” she says.

