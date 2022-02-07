ICSE, ISC 1st semester exam results announced

Bengaluru

07 February 2022 20:27 IST

The results of the first semester Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) exams were announced on Monday. This is the first time Class X and XII exams have been held under the semester system.

Students were told the marks they scored are out of 40 in 10 subjects, and no grades or rankings were given. The final results will be announced taking the results of both semester one and two into consideration.

Advertising

Advertising

Gayatri Devi, Principal, Little Flower Public School, said most students had largely done well in the exams as the syllabus for which the exams were held was shorter and that provided an opportunity for better performance.

Nancy Syntika, Principal, Orchids International School, Sahakarnagar, said the results showed students have performed extremely well in the offline mode examination after transitioning from the online mode. Students are happy with the new semester system of ICSE, she said.