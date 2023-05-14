ICSE examination: With 99.8%, Bengaluru girl Annanya Karthik is national topper

May 14, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

With 99.8%, Annanya Karthik from Bengaluru figured in the list of national-level toppers in the ICSE examination (Class X) results announced on Sunday. She was a student of Vidya Niketan school in Hebbal. A total of nine students secured the top spot across the country.

Ms. Karthik said that she was not expecting to become a national topper. “I was definitely not expecting to get this rank. When I checked my results, I felt exhilarated and very happy,” she said.

Speaking about her study methods, she said that her focus was always on understanding a concept clearly. “My routine was not really hectic as one might expect it to be. I found that you have to really understand a concept, observe, and focus, while the teachers are teaching. It is not about memorising. This approach helped me with my board exams,” she said.

Ms. Karthik also sings and performs in the theatre as a hobby. While her father works as a corporate development officer, her mother is a homemaker and a singer.

Ms. Karthik said that she had not decided on a definite career path yet. “I am interested in economics and finance, theatre and astronomy. I have not made a choice yet about where to study next as I am waiting to see where I can get it,” she said.

