ICSE board exam: Schools part of ‘The Hindu in School’ programme excel in results

July 18, 2022 22:36 IST

The results were declared on Sunday

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) Semester-2 examination results on Sunday. Schools that are part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme achieved excellent results in the examinations.

Bishop Cotton Girls’ High School, St. Marks Road achieved 100% pass with 76 of 296 students securing 90% and above marks. Apoorva Anand Burji with 98.8% was the topper.

In St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School, Museum Road, all 266 students passed and 198 secured distinctions. Siddharth M Kothari and Sudeep Xavier Roche both secured 98.17% to emerge toppers.

Sri Vani Public School, Rajajinagar achieved 100% pass with 98 of 109 students securing distinctions. In all 48 students scored 90% and above marks.

Coorg Public School, Gonikoppa too achieved 100% pass with 88 of 98 students securing distinctions. Shriya U Acharya (98.40%) was the topper.

In Ryan International School, Yelahanka 113 students appeared and 42 students secured distinctions. The school is achieving 100% pass for the past 13 years. Thanu Murali (97.67%) was the topper.

In Bunts’ Sangha RNS Vidyaniketan, Vijayanagar all 192 students passed and 80 students scored 90% and above. Gayathri Prabhu (97.80%) was the topper.

In Ryan International School, Kundalahalli, 96 of 243 students scored 90%and above marks. Sara Mehra, Aishwarya Kapil Hudiya and Sahana Athota all secured 98.6% and emerged toppers.

In Ryan International School, Bannerghatta, 17 of 111 students scored 90% and above marks. Tarun Teja (98.17%) was the topper.