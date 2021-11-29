ICMR officials booked for flying drone into KIA restricted area

Bengaluru

29 November 2021 00:52 IST

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) officials are in the dock for allegedly flying a drone into a restricted area of the Kempegowda International Airport without permission. The incident occurred on November 23.

Based on a complaint by duty manager Manjunath K.M., the airport police have registered a case against the officials concerned under Section 11a (wilfully flying any aircraft in such a manner as to cause danger to any person or to any property) of the Aircraft Act.

Security personnel spotted the drone. “The drone was for a project on campus. They were not aware that they needed to obtain permission to fly it it into the restricted area,” said the police.

Flying a drone around a 5 km perimeter of the airport without permission is prohibited.