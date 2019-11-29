ICC assures co-operation in KPL match fixing scam probe

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has assured the city police of full cooperation in the probe into the alleged betting and match-fixing racket in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL).

“We have received an email through the Anti Corruption Unit of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), assuring us of all co-operation,” said Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

According to a senior official, the ICC has sought details of the probe from the police while also providing some information. Senior cricketers and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) have been not only co-operating but coming forward with information to help the probe, sources said.

So far, the probe has revealed that the scam was run by bookies who used female escorts to honey trap players and blackmail them into following their instructions during important games. Since it came to light two months ago, eight people, including bookies, cricketers and team owners have been arrested.

The police are questioning all stakeholders as they have reason to suspect that many were aware of the racket but had remained silent. In an earlier press conference in November, Mr. Rao said cricket administrative bodies need to be more effective. “The BCCI and the KSCA, which are the two governing bodies, are supposed to monitor such activities and take necessary action. But they have become mute spectators,” he said.