IBM to set up 'Airport in a Box' at BIAL

The platform would enhance passenger experience, and the aim is to make the airport robust enough to handle future growth in passenger traffic

IBM and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/BLR Airport) have entered into a 10-year partnership under which IBM and its spin off firm Kyndryl would provide IT solutions to create an ‘Airport in a Box’ platform to enhance passenger experience at the airport.

As one of the fastest-growing airports in the World, BLR Airport has a mandate to become nimble and scalable by building a cost-competitive technology and operations environment to increase its agility and operational flexibility to handle future growth in passenger traffic.

To achieve this goal, BIAL has chosen IBM Global Business Services, IBM hybrid cloud capabilities and Kyndryl to design and implement a next generation architecture with a robust and dynamic delivery model, said an IBM release.

The new platform would enable BIAL to improve employee productivity, better utilisation of IT assets, reduce costs through streamlined inventory control and improved incident management.

Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL said, "BLR Airport is a pioneer and leader of change in the Indian aviation industry. Our vision is to make it a smart airport, a digitalised, seamlessly connected, intuitive airport. Our aim is also to introduce more digitally advanced, innovative services and products at BIAL so that the passengers and partners will have seamless access to future forward technologies.''

“With IBM and Kyndryl as the strategic partners, BIAL will be able to leverage the robust integration of best-in-class cloud and AI-enabled solutions with deep industry & technology expertise,'' said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India.

Interestingly, once the ‘Airport in a Box’ platform is fully operational at BIAL, IBM may replicate it for the global travel and transportation industry.