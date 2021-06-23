IBM, IISc. set up Hybrid Cloud Lab

Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The lab would focus on building autonomous, self-healing computing systems that use AI to predict emerging issues, diagnose and heal faults while maximising availability and minimising the cost of operations

IBM and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) on Wednesday launched the IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud Lab to advance research in hybrid cloud technologies and drive breakthrough innovations.

Located at the IISc. campus in Bengaluru, students and faculty across departments of the institute would work alongside IBM Research scientists on cutting-edge technologies that can help organisations leverage the power of hybrid cloud by enabling faster, seamless, and more secure adoption of hybrid cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI), said IBM.

The IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud Lab is expected to bring together a talented community of scientists, faculty and students, who are passionate about solving some of the toughest research challenges that enterprises face today. The lab would start with an initial set of projects, involving faculty and students from the IISc.’s Departments of Computational and Data Sciences, Computer Science and Automation, and Supercomputing Education and Research Center, alongside scientists from IBM Research’s India lab.

The lab would focus on building autonomous, self-healing computing systems that use AI to predict emerging issues, diagnose and heal faults while maximising availability and minimising the cost of operations. The focus would also be on creating AI-based Information Management that enables enterprises to govern, consume, draw insights and create value from data across a hybrid footprint of edge, cloud, and diverse data sources.

Gargi Dasgupta, Director, IBM Research India, said, “IISc. has a strong record in research areas like hybrid cloud, AI, security, which compliments the expertise of IBM Research. Our Hybrid Cloud platform is open, and we will jointly develop open-source software that provides interoperability, portability, and security that can be easily accessible to the vast community of developers to accelerate innovation.”

Navakanta Bhat, Dean, Division of Interdisciplinary Sciences, IISc., said, “We are excited about making the joint research findings open source and accessible to a wide community, which will significantly accelerate innovation in the emerging areas of AI and hybrid cloud. Such industry-academia partnerships are key to boosting the impact of research.”