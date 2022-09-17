IAS officer’s photo misused to commit cyber fraud

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 17, 2022 23:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Rakesh Singh has filed a complaint with the central division of cyber crime police alleging that someone has misused his photograph as their display picture (DP) to send messages to his friends and contacts.

Based on the complaint filed on Saturday, the police have registered a case under Section 66(c) (fraudulently or dishonestly make use of the electronic signature, password or any other unique identification feature of any other person) of the IT Act and are trying to track down the accused through the phone number he was using.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In his complaint, Mr. Singh said that the incident came to light when Special Commissioner , BBMP, Harish Kumar and Deepak called him to inform that they had received messages from a phone number with a photograph of him in the DP. The phone number the fraud was using does not belong to me, he said, asking the police to track down the accused at the earliest to prevent further damages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app