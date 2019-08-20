IAS and IPS officers transferred

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the State government has transferred a dozen IAS officers.

G. Kalpana, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises has been transferred as Additional Chief Secretary to Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, relieving Rajneesh Goel from concurrent charge. N. Manjula is now posted as Managing Director of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited relieving V. Ponnuraj from additional charge.

Shamla Iqbal, Project Director, Karnataka State Aids prevention Society, Bengaluru, has been posted as Commissioner, Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumers Affairs Department in the place of T.H.M. Kumar.

Ms. Iqbal is also placed in concurrent charge as Managing Director of the department in the place of Salma K Fahim. M.S. Archana, Secretary, Real Estate Regulatory Authority has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner, Ramanagaram in the place of K. Rajendra.

G.N. Shivamurthy, Deputy Commissioner, Davangere is transferred as Deputy Commissioner Bengaluru Urban in place of K. Srinivas.

Meanwhile, P.N. Ravindra is posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural, in the place of Karee Gowda and Mahantesh Bilagi, CEO, Bidar ZP is transferred as DC of Davangere in the place of G.N. Shivamurthy.

Peddappaiah R.S. Commissioner, Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, Bengaluru, is now transferred as Commissioner, Social Welfare Department in the place of V. Anbu Kumar. K. Leelavathy, CEO, Haveri ZP, has been posted as Director, Women and Child Development, Bengaluru, replacing Arundathi Chandrashekar, who has been posted as Director, Tourism Department, Bengaluru.

C. Jagadeesha, CEO, Kolar ZP, has been posted as DC, Udupi, replacing Hephsiba Korlapati.

IPS transfers

M.N. Nagaraj, DIG and Commissioner of Police of Hubballi-Dharwad has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Headquarters, Chief Office Bengaluru in place of R. Dileep, who has been transferred as DIG and Commissioner of Police, Hubballi-Dharwad.

M.B. Boralingaiah, SP, Intelligence (Administration), Bengaluru, has been transferred as SP, Railways, Bengaluru in place of Sanjeev M. Patil, who has replaced Mr. Boralingaiah.