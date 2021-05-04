IAF to open 100-bed COVID care facility at Air Force Station, Jalahalli

The Indian Air Force has decided to establish a 100-bed COVID-19 treatment facility at Air Force Station Jalahalli for the general public. As per the information shared by the PRO Bengaluru, Ministry of Defence, the first 20 beds will be operational on May 6 with oxygen concentrators only. “Once oxygen availability is ensured by the State government, the remaining 80 beds are expected to be operational by May 20. Of the total 100 beds, there will be 10 ICU beds and 40 beds with piped oxygen. Balance 50 beds will have oxygen concentrators,” states the release.

The facility will be manned by doctors, nurses and paramedical staff provided by the Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru. “Admission to the facility will be coordinated by BBMP/ Government of Karnataka through a nodal officer. Government of Karnataka has assured necessary support for pharmacy, oxygen and security,” the release states.