IAF signs MoA with IISc and Foundation for Science Innovation and Development

The MoA includes Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Digital Twin based technologies for lifecycle management, productive maintenance and asset planning

Updated - November 19, 2024 10:50 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru

The Headquarter Maintenance Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) and Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID), Bengaluru on November 18.

The MoA includes jointly identifying problem areas of IAF in maintenance and servicing of equipment related to radar, aircraft, IT and communication platforms and developing a strategic road map for reliability-centered maintenance through Research and Development.

This will also include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Digital Twin based technologies for lifecycle management, productive maintenance and asset planning.

The Ministry of Defence expects the MoA to enable the two organisations to access testing facilities available with each other for mutual benefit. It will also enable IAF in enhancing academic interaction with IISc towards Post Graduate Programs and support in collaborative R&D efforts. This collaboration will give a boost to self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat, and encourage startups, MSME and other industrial setups to participate in defence indigenisation programs.

