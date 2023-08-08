“I think the cheetah project is a worthwhile experiment but not easy”

August 08, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Vance Martin’s first childhood memory was the sight of a woodpecker on a tree in front of his house when he was a year and a half old. “The next year, I looked out there and there was the woodpecker again. And I wondered if it was the same woodpecker,” says the 74-year-old, an expert in international nature conservation and wilderness protection.

Not surprisingly, Mr. Martin, who was in the city to speak at the Nature inFocus Festival, an annual festival to celebrate nature, conservation, and wildlife, always knew that he wanted to work with nature. “I turned down a full scholarship in sports to go to forestry school,” he says, adding, however, that he quit in a year and a half “because in the 60s if you were a forester, you were a tree farmer. That didn’t work for me,” says Mr. Martin. “I wanted something more holistic, but it didn’t exist back then.”

Instead, he studied English Victorian and Romantic Poetry. “I am so qualified to be in this field,” he says, with a guffaw, admitting that he was the poster child of the 60s back then with his long hair, regular use of marijuana, and strong belief in love and hope. “I draw on these (love and hope) every day of my life, even today,” says Mr. Martin, who left the U.S. at 21, a week after he got his degree because he didn’t like what was happening in the country back then. “This was Nixon, the Vietnam War,” he remembers. “I went away for six weeks and stayed away for 15 years,” he recalls.

Around this time, he met South African conservationist Ian Player, who became his mentor and worked closely with Player and his Zulu friend, Magqubu Ntombela, to establish the WILD Foundation. He went on to become its president in 1984, living in nearly 100 countries over the next three-odd decades, working on multiple projects aimed at sustaining the wild.

“Our flagship project was the World Wilderness Congress, a very unusual gathering that started in 1977,” says the septuagenarian, pointing out that these conferences have played a key role in strengthening wilderness policy globally. “The current one is being planned, but not by me since I have handed WILD over to another team,” says Mr. Martin, now the president of the Wilderness Foundation Global.

Talking about it, he says, “It isn’t an organisation—it is a group of friends working together to do the things we want to do, the things that need doing that don’t need organisational approval,” says Mr. Martin, adding he is entering a new phase of conservation work. “I am going to continue doing this, but in a different way. I have lots of petrol left in the tank,” he says. “It is entirely possible to heal the world if you focus on healing ourselves and our lack of relationship with nature.”