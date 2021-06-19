‘I PU assessment should not be misinterpreted as a test’

The first year pre-university (I PU) assessment announced by the Department of Pre-University Education should not be misinterpreted as a test, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Friday. He added that students were not required to come to college to submit the assessment.

The two assessments can be sent on email, WhatsApp or via post. “Lecturers have been instructed to give minimum marks and to provide appropriate evaluation to students who submit answer papers,” Mr. Kumar said in a press release.

Every student will be allotted the passing 35% marks.