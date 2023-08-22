‘I do not buy the claims that Project Tiger has been a spectacular success in recent times’

August 22, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

“We should have clear-cut goals and aim for that and have measurements to show if we are heading towards the goal or not,” believes leading tiger expert Dr. K. Ullas Karanth, who was part of the recent Nature inFocus Festival, a three-day event in Bengaluru, celebrating nature, wildlife and conservation.

Karanth, the first biologist to radio-collar wild tigers in India back in 1990, has never had any qualms about expressing his opinion, even unpopular ones such as the need to get rid of a man-killing animal immediately, rather than attempt to capture and translocate it. “Conservation is about saving rare species,” he points out. “It is not about saving every individual animal. We must have that clarity,” says the Emeritus Director of the Centre for Wildlife Studies, Bengaluru.

In an interview with The Hindu, he talks about his scepticism about current tiger conservation strategies, the complexities of human-animal conflict and why the cheetah project was doomed from the start.

You have discussed how our ambition for the tiger project isn’t enough, and that we could accommodate a lot more tigers in India. Can you tell me a little about why you think so, on the heels of the recent All-India Tiger Estimation (AITE) report that claimed that the tiger count in Karnataka has risen to at least 435 tigers? You need to start by understanding the potential carrying capacity of a habitat i.e., the number of animals that a given habitat can sustain. Not all habitats have the same carrying capacity. In the Russian far east, for instance, you can have only 1-2 tigers per 100 sq. km since prey densities are naturally low because it is cold and not a productive habit for prey animals like deer and wild pigs. In productive habitats, such as the deciduous forests or grasslands in the Himalayan foothills in India, tiger density is much higher because you have a lot more prey. In a multiple-year study published in the U.S. National Academy of Sciences in 2004, we showed that tiger densities in India can go up to 15-16 tigers per 100 sq. km. This is eight times what is possible in Russia, because of the higher prey densities that exceed 50 or more animals. In both places, the predator-prey ratio is about 1 tiger to 500 prey. According to the government’s own statistics, the type of forests where tigers can live is around 3.8 lakh sq. km in India. But the reality of it is that only a little over 10-20% of that area is well-protected. All I am saying is, if you push up the protection in the remaining forest area, you can still have 10,000 or more tigers, even if we can attain densities of 5 tigers per hundred sq. km. Official claims that tiger numbers are now maximal and need to be “capped” should be rejected because expenditure on tiger conservation has gone up tenfold or more. Either spend less money or take all this money and have 15,000 tigers. They cannot say, ‘Give us these huge sums of money, and we can only have 3500 tigers.’ It shows a lack of ambition and financial prudence. When the potential is 15,000, why are your expectations so low? Taxpayers are not here to feed this growing bureaucracy. They want their money to go and feed the tigers and let their numbers rebound. At the beginning of Project Tiger, places like Nagarahole, Bandipur, and Kanha were all in a miserable state. Through eﬀective protection in the first twenty-five years--part of which involved some village relocation, stopping all hunting, and controlling livestock grazing drastically—the tigers came back. It doesn’t happen immediately, took almost 25 years, but it happened. From 1970 to 2000, we had this recovery in 10 percent of our tiger habitats which were the ﬁrst ones to be protected. The budgets were extremely low in those ﬁrst few years, but the government did a terriﬁc job of protecting the tigers with meager resources, and they came back. But now, in the last 25 years, we have sunk so much money, and we have not seen commensurate returns. We have not seen the cost-effective progress we did in the ﬁrst 25 years. Yet, claims are being that Project Tiger has been a spectacular success in recent times. I do not buy this.

Do you feel too much wildlife funding goes into the preservation of charismatic species like the tiger and elephant and not enough trickles down to other animals? Or does having them as umbrella species automatically protect the entire ecosystem? What are your thoughts on this? There are diﬀerent components in the answer to your question. In certain types of habitats, ranging from the Terai grasslands to the deciduous forests of India, the tiger is the apex predator. So, when you invest in tigers, you are not just investing in tigers alone. The beneﬁts go to prey species, vegetation, frogs…everything that is there in the landscape. So, to that degree, it is not wrong to focus on the tiger as a ﬂagship species in certain habitats. But if you want to protect riverine systems in Bihar, you should be promoting the Indo-Gangetic dolphin as a ﬂagship species. If you want to protect the Himalayan lower slopes and the fantastic ungulate fauna there, you can’t use the tiger as an icon. You have to use something like the snow leopard. If you want to protect the arid habitat of Rajasthan, use the wolf or great Indian bustard. Yes, the focus on tigers and elephants has been useful in protecting extensive habitats. But it is also true that, in the process, we have not focused on some of these other ﬂagship species. In some sense, the tiger has been a distraction and monopolised conservation funding. I think that needs to be remedied. I do agree with the fact if you have ₹100, 90% should not go to the tiger. But the species-centred approach with iconic species is something I strongly believe in: we have seen success with the rhinos, Asiatic lions, tigers, and elephants. Let us expand it to other charismatic species to cover other habitats.

What are your thoughts about tiger tourism? Is there a way to redeﬁne the way we look at nature tourism and change our approach to it as a consumer? Being interested in nature is such a fulfilling all-round experience. For the ﬁrst 17 years, I wandered in the forest without seeing a wild tiger because they were so rare. But I was never bored because there were other things that kept me enthralled. We are not building that sort of love of nature in our education system or in the wildlife sanctuaries. It is no longer a nature absorption experience. It is a dozen people in a van with a guide, completely oblivious to the beauty of nature. They are simply pestering this guy to show them a tiger so that they can get a photo. The fault is as much on the consumer’s part. They should be better educated, and it shouldn’t be their life’s aim to take a photo of a tiger and put it up on social media. But I think we also have a fundamental problem at the school education level onwards. As a culture, we don’t have an interest in nature as in the West, whether it is our textbooks or our teachers. Children have a natural instinct for watching animals, but it is killed by our school system. The interest in wildlife needs to be kindled when you are a child. I got interested as a child and never lost that fascination.