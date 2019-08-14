I-Day special: Dance Drama on Jallianwala Bagh

A dance drama entitled ‘Jallianwala Bagh Massacre–1919’ will be performed by 600 students of Harohalli BBMP school in the city to mark the centennial year of the massacre. It will be the highlight of the Independence Day cultural programmes at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground this Thursday.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would hoist the tricolour and address the people of the State at 9 a.m. Before this, 1,130 people part of 34 teams from the KSRP, NCC, Scouts and Guides and students from different schools in the city will participate in the I-Day parade.

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure safe celebrations at the ground and elsewhere in the city. Fifty CCTV cameras and four baggage scanners will be set up at the ground, he said.

Ravikante Gowda, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), said Cubbon Road would be closed off from 8.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. on Thursday and parking banned on all roads surrounding the parade ground during the period. Only those with entry passes will be let into the ground.