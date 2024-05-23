GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyundai India distributes 72 assistive devices to specially-abled people in Bengaluru

Published - May 23, 2024 10:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In the next three years, Hyundai Motor India will offer 684 technologically advanced assistive devices to people with various kinds of disabilities.

Under its social good initiative, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the car manufacturer, on Thursday distributed 72 devices, including specially designed wheelchairs, hearing aids, digital kits for the visually impaired, bionic limbs, and other devices, to differently-abled people in Bengaluru.

Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, an NGO, is helping HMIF to identify people who would require such devices.

According to the company, these technologically advanced assistive devices aim to enhance the recipients’ mobility, vision, hearing, and communication capabilities.

Speaking at a conclave organised in the city by Hyundai Motors India, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Tarun Garg, said Samarth by Hyundai reflected the company’s commitment to leveraging technology for the empowerment of individuals with disabilities in India.

