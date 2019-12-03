Hyderabad rape sparks protests in the city, State

Outrage over the rape and killing of a veterinarian in Hyderabad continued to grow across the city and State with students and the civil society coming out in large numbers on Tuesday to demand justice for the victim.

Members of the Pet Practitioners Association of Karnataka, Bangalore Rural Veterinary Association, Karnataka Veterinary Association and Students of Veterinary College, Bengaluru, came together at Freedom Park to express their anguish and anger against the incident.

R. Nagendra, one of the organisers of the protest, said that justice delayed is justice denied. “All the culprits have confessed to the crime. Strong action should be immediately taken against them,” he said.

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) protested at Mysore Bank Circle on Monday. Condemning the incident, Sithara H.M. of AIDSO said, “Justice Verma Commission report should be implemented soon and fast track courts should be set up for such cases.”

Protests and demonstrations have been held in Kalaburgi, Mandya, Malavalli, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad and other towns across the State.

K. Neela of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) said there is no political will to bring laws to protect women. “Beto Bachao, Beti Padao has remained just a slogan. It seems that there is no political will to bring strong pro-women laws. It is difficult to expect pro-women laws to be framed by elected representatives who are accused of honey trap and have criminal records. Irrespective of political parties and ideologies, people have to come together to fight such anti-social and anti-nationals, and nip them in the bud,” she said.