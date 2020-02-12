Hyderabad Karnataka Horata Samiti opposes government’s decision

The State government’s decision appointing the former Rajya Sabha member Basavaraj Patil Sedam as chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Human Resources, Agriculture and Cultural Association has been opposed by Hyderabad Karnataka Horata Samiti.

The samiti has demanded that the government withdraw the decision immediately.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Razak Ustad, convener of the samiti, criticised the government for appointing a party loyalist to the newly formed association citing it will encourage human resources, skill development and organic agriculture.

The government could have appointed the chairman of KKRDB to take up overall development in the grant reserved and achieve progress in the region instead.

Dr. Razak pointed out that encouraging only organic agriculture will not meet the need for the development of the region in all sectors. He also said that the government has given the position to a party loyalist. “We oppose the decision and urge the government to take its decision back immediately. We will intensify our agitation until our demand is fulfilled,” he said.