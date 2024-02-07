Husband, son held for wife’s murder

February 07, 2024 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - Bengaluru

In a twist to the murder case of a 40-year-old woman, the K.R. Puram police arrested her husband after they discovered his fingerprints on the iron rod used to bludgeon her to death.

The police initially arrested the son of the deceased, who came to the police station and surrendered, confessing to having killed his mother after she refused to serve him breakfast. However, the police began to suspect that his statement did not add up and later discovered the fingerprints of the husband. He was arrested after detailed questioning.

According to the police, the accused Chandrappa, 45, a farmer from Mulbagal, was unhappy with his wife Netra, who worked in a private firm. Chandrappa told the police that she would go out of the house for days. He also accused her of being an alcoholic and frequently quarrelling with him and their son. Chandrappa allegedly decided to eliminate her and convinced his 17-year-old son, who is pursuing a diploma course. Chandrappa told the son that since he is a juvenile he had to face minimum punishment and assured him of taking care of his education and other facilities after he is out.

As per the plan, the duo attacked Netra with an iron rod, bludgeoning her to death at the house in K.R. Puram in the early hours of February 2. The accused later left for his native place and told his son to surrender before the police with a concocted story of killing her in a fit of rage after she refused to serve him food and humiliated him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT