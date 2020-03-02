Hunt for man-eating leopard in Tumakuru

02 March 2020 23:18 IST

The animal has killed four persons so far

The forest department of Tumakuru has started combing operations to catch a leopard, which killed 3-year-old Chandana and three others in Tumakuru taluk. A team from Hassan arrived in Baichenahalli to tranquilise the leopard on Monday.

The forest department said 25 cages have been placed in the area in and around Baichenahalli where the four people were attacked and killed by the leopard. Three leopards have been captured since October 2019.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Girish told The Hindu that the gap between the first leopard attack and the second attack was 40 days, from the second attack to third was 41 days, and from the third attack to the fourth was 50 days.

“Owing to the long interval between each attack, we are unable to trace the animal, which has attacked the four people in that area. There is no proper methodology to identify the animal. We need to first identify the leopard that is attacking humans, which is very challenging,” he said.

He made an appeal to wildlife experts to help the forest department identify the leopard.