Hunger strike for handmade goods sector enters 3rd day

The indefinite hunger strike by theatre person and activist Prasanna, demanding a boost for the handmade goods sector (what he terms ‘sacred economy’) entered its third day on Tuesday. The Satyagraha has found popular support in several activists and intellectuals of the State, and even politicians cutting across party lines, who have visited the protest site Vallabha Niketan in the city.

The Satyagraha, picks up from the hunger strike Mr. Prasanna led in October 2017, demanding 0% GST on all handmade products.

An expert panel Grama Seva Sangha formed to identify handmade products, devised a formula to classify ‘handmade products’ and listed 200 of them. The council had in January 2018 brought 29 of these under the 0% GST category.

“Despite economists advocating rural empowerment, the government is only supporting the rich by announcing a corporate tax cut which amounts to ₹1.4 lakh crore of incentive to corporates. This will only aggravate the problem. What we need is empowering small, labour intensive, local industries which will not only create more jobs but is also sustainable. While the government at one stroke gave an incentive of ₹1.4 lakh crore to corporates, what has it done for the handmade sector?” he asked, demanding “refinancing and restructuring” of the handmade goods economy apart from all products in the sector being made tax free.

Prasanna also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention on Tuesday. “Today is Dasara, a day of celebration for the defeat of the monster by the forces of the sacred. If we have to really destroy the monster, we will have to destroy the monster economy first and bring to the fore the sacred economy. Only the sacred economy can save jobs and save nature,” he said in the letter. He told The Hindu that he would not break the hunger strike till the demands were met.