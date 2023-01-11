Hundreds of students protest in front of BHS college

January 11, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hundreds of students of BHS college in Jayanagar 4 th block staged protest on Wednesday demanding the arrest of an intruder who barged into the ladies washroom of the college and misbehaved with a girl student.

The students were protesting along with NSUI and questioned the security breach in the college.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. on Tuesday when the accused barged into the washroom and found a girl student and misbehaved with her. The victim raised an alarm prompting the accused to lock her from outside and escape. The news spread like wildfire and the students gathered outside the principal’s chamber and complained alleging security lapse.

The police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitated students, assuring to track down the accused. On the basis of the college principal’s complaint, the Jayanagar police booked the case and are investigating.