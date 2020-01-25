Hundreds of protesters take to the streets on eve of Republic Day

On the eve of Republic Day, hundreds of citizens headed to different parts of the city to take part in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

One of the largest gatherings was organised at Town Hall by a group that takes its name from the Preamble to the Constitution, ‘We the people of India’. People young and old, many carrying the national flag, gathered from 4-7 p.m. to voice their opposition.

Besides speeches, there were music and mime performances and street plays. Cries for ‘Azadi’ rang out at regular intervals. Although the organisers wanted each protester to release one balloon in the air, the police reportedly did not provide permission.

Awareness at the gram panchayat level

To ensure that people from rural areas are also made aware of the Act, the organisers have decided to conduct programmes at the gram panchayat level. Naseem Ahmed, a core committee member, said that would sustain the movement and ensure that people in villages are made aware of the facts.

Many were first-time protesters, who felt compelled to come out and protest. The protest ended with people singing the national anthem.

At M.M. Road in Pulakeshinagar, hundreds of women, who launched a 48-hour-protest, dispersed in the afternoon. The protest which began on Thursday ended on Saturday. The women wanted to replicate the protests at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi in a show of solidarity. “We wanted to continue the protests, but we were advised by the police not to do so as Republic Day is on Sunday,” said a protester.

Another group that had planned to read from the Preamble and the Constitution of India at Town Hall after 7 p.m. was asked to leave mid-way by the police.

“They had not completed the necessary paperwork for permission. Hence, we asked them to leave,” said a police officer.

Several protests have been planned in the city on Sunday on Republic Day, but organisers are worried that they may not get the necessary permissions.