Human trafficking racket busted

20 July 2020 20:26 IST

Nine women rescued from UAE

Nine women working in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates were rescued and brought back to India after they contacted the Indian embassy.

The women, hailing from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, were working in dance bars against their wishes, sources said. They were promised jobs by an agent who sent them to the UAE, only to be forced to work in dance bars.

The women contacted the embassy seeking help to return to India during the pandemic when flights were suspended.

Based on leads given by the women, sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru nabbed the agent Basavaraju Shankarappa Kalasad, 43, a resident of Domlur. He hails from Koppal district and has been working as an agent, promising jobs and sending people, especially women, to the UAE and other Gulf countries. He has now been booked for cheating and human trafficking, the police said.

“Investigations are underway on the scope of this human trafficking network. He would have trafficked more people to Gulf countries. A probe is on to identify other victims, rescue them and also unravel the larger network of traffickers in the country,” said a senior official.