Human trafficking racket busted

Nine women working in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates were rescued and brought back to India after they contacted the Indian embassy.
The women, hailing from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, were working in dance bars against their wishes, sources said. They were promised jobs by an agent who sent them to the UAE, only to be forced to work in dance bars.
The women contacted the embassy seeking help to return to India during the pandemic when flights were suspended.
Based on leads given by the women, sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru nabbed the agent Basavaraju Shankarappa Kalasad, 43, a resident of Domlur. He hails from Koppal district and has been working as an agent, promising jobs and sending people, especially women, to the UAE and other Gulf countries. He has now been booked for cheating and human trafficking, the police said.
“Investigations are underway on the scope of this human trafficking network. He would have trafficked more people to Gulf countries. A probe is on to identify other victims, rescue them and also unravel the larger network of traffickers in the country,” said a senior official.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath