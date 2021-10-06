Human trafficking case: NIA files chargesheet against six persons

Bengaluru

06 October 2021 02:04 IST

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Tuesday filed a chargesheet before the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru, against six accused persons in connection with a human trafficking case linked to Sri Lanka.

The accused Dhinakaran Ayya, Kasi Viswanathan, Rasool, Saddam Hussain, Abdul Muheetu and Socrates, all residents of Tamil Nadu, were charged under sections 343, 344, 370(3) and 120B of the IPC for their alleged involvement in the organised international trafficking racket across India-Sri Lanka maritime boundary by luring Sri Lankan nationals on the pretext of emigration to Canada and confining them in different places in India.

The case was originally registered at Mangaluru South Police Stationagainst 25 Sri Lankans, based on the information that the Sri Lankans were staying in a lodge without valid documents. During the subsequent raids, 13 more Sri Lankans were apprehended.

Investigations established that the 38 Sri Lankans were trafficked to India in four batches from February to April 2021. As part of the larger conspiracy with Sri Lankan suspects, the accused trafficked and confined the victims at various places in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka without any contact with their family members so as to misguide the latter that they were on a ship going to Canada, the NIA said.

All the trafficked 38 Sri Lankans were promised that they would be sent to Canada and were charged between 3.5 and 10 lakh Sri Lankan rupees.