Human rights should be introduced in professional health education: Justice Prasanna B. Varale

June 10, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Healthcare systems are core social institutions and human rights should be introduced in professional health education, said Justice Prasanna B. Varale, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka.

Delivering the convocation address at the 25th annual convocation of ‘Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), which was held at Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru on Saturday, he further said, “Human rights in patient care refer to the application of legally enforceable human rights in the context of patient care, defined as the provision of services by health providers for the benefit of patients inside any healthcare setting, including hospitals, clinics, outreach facilities, places of detention or private homes.”

“Some of the major trends that will shape our healthcare landscape in the years to come are omni channel healthcare delivery, telemedicine, artificial intelligence-assisted diagnosis, increasing demand for quality healthcare services, efforts towards cyber-secure ecosystem and the expanding insurance coverage. In such expanding disposition of healthcare practices, the recognition of, and in compliance with legal and juridical elements are the cornerstones to promote rightful healthcare. In this context, we need to explore how human rights education in the health professions can build knowledge, change culture, and empower advocacy, and seek to embed human rights norms into core social institutions,” he described.

Justice Varale added, “Health is a sensitive and personal issue, which needs to be cared for with utmost honesty. In the administration of healthcare, the essence and spirit of universal health coverage needs to be protected. The universal health coverage also mandates that people have access to the health care they need without suffering financial hardship. It is key to achieving the World Bank Group’s twin goals of ending extreme poverty and increasing equity and shared prosperity.”

“The Right to Health alludes to the minimum standard of health that every human being is entitled to achieve, and originated back in 1946 when the World Health Organization (WHO) was established to promote health as a human right. Independent India approached the public as the right holder and the state as the duty-bound primary provider of Health for all. As our country is a founder member of the United Nations, it has ratified various international conventions promising to secure the right of individuals to healthcare in society. The Constitution of India guarantees the fundamental right to life and personal liberty under Article 21, and the right to health is inherent to a life with dignity. In its concern to establish health as a fundamental right, the judiciary has also made important pronouncements related to the right to health, importance of medical profession,” he narrated.

“Quality is a key component of Universal Health Coverage, and includes the experience as well as the perception of healthcare. Quality health services should be safe, effective, people-centered, timely, equitable, integrated and efficient,” Justice Varale argued.

Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka awarded gold medals and degrees to the toppers. He also conferred the honorary doctorate degree, ‘Doctor of Science’ to Space scientist and Padma Vibhushan Dr. K. Kasturirangan, Dr. P. Satish Chandra, former director of NIMHANS and Dr. M. K. Sudarshan, Chairman of COVID Task Force.

Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil, RGUHS Vice Chancellor Dr. M. K. Ramesh and others were present.

