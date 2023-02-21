ADVERTISEMENT

Human rights activists demand action against Muthalik for hate speech

February 21, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of human rights activists on Tuesday held a protest in front of the Karnataka State Police headquarters in the city, demanding suo motu case against Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik for hate speech in Bagalkot recently.

Mr. Muthalik, during his public speech, asked the Hindu youth to target Muslim girls in response to alleged ‘Love Jihad’ and assured job and other facilities from his organisation for such youth.

The delegation met Debjyothi Ray, IGP (Public Grievances and HR), who the activists claimed said that the police cannot register suo motu FIR. However, the delegation begged to differ.

Vinay Sreenivasa, a city-based advocate and human rights activist, said that the police were making wrong claims on the legal position as he claimed they can register suo motu FIRs in all cognizable offences. “In fact, suo motu FIRs were registered against actor Chetan Ahimsa for his tweet on judiciary, student activists Amulya and Arudra during the anti-CAA protests. Supreme Court in its order on Shaheen Abdulla versus Union government directed three State governments to register suo motu FIRs in cases of hate speech,” he said.

