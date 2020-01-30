Human chain planned to mark Martyrs’ Day

To commemorate Martyrs’ Day, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, several organisations are organising a human chain across the State on Thursday to promote brotherhood and unity in the country.
The human chain will be formed around 4 p.m. simultaneously in all districts and taluks, said noted writer K. Marulasiddappa, who is part of Souharda Karnataka, one of the organisers.
“Several like-minded organisations, including Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Dalit Sangarsha Samithi and Sufi Santara Sangha, apart from intellectuals and progressive thinkers, artists and social activists have extended their support to our efforts. Nearly five lakh people are expected to participate in the human chain,” he added.
In Bengaluru, tributes will be paid to the father of the nation in front of Town Hall.
