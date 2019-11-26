Hulimavu lake breach: ‘We were not given technical details of lakes’

Senior Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials claim that they have not yet inspected all the 58 lakes that the civic body took over from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) over the last few years. They blamed ‘non-cooperation’ by other agencies for this lapse.

“The BDA does not transfer the lakes to us officially. They just quote the government order and issue a notification stating that the lake is deemed to be transferred, without even consulting us,” said a senior official, adding that such procedural flaws are affecting not just locals but also agencies.

Since October, three lakes breached their bunds: Doddabidarakallu lake in October, which was attributed to heavy rainfall; Hosakerehalli lake around two weeks ago; and Hulimavu lake on November 24.

The breach at Doddabidarakallu and Hulimavu lakes resulted in flooding. BBMP officials claim that the two lakes were handed over to them by the BDA without proper procedure.

“We have time and again written to the BDA for joint inspection of lakes that were handed over to us. We have not got any response from the BDA. The exceptions are cases where there was intervention by MLAs,” said a senior official.

According to sources, the BDA is yet to share vital information about the lakes handed over to the BBMP.

“Technical information, such as details of the catchment and intermittent areas, the flow capacity, patterns and pressures from the upstream lakes to the downstream ones, is yet to be provided to us,” said a source.

Recently, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is the Bengaluru Development Minister, announced that all lakes in the city, barring three, would be handed over to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Bengaluru has around 200 lakes, of which 169 are under the purview of the BBMP. The civic body is slated to take over 40 more lakes of which 31 from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), and nine from the Forest Department.

“We hope that there will be more cooperation from the BDA for the remaining lakes,” said a BBMP official.

Despite repeated attempts, BDA officials could not be contacted.