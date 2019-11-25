Hulimavu lake breach: ‘We have nothing apart from clothes on our back’

Gopi, his wife, Sharmila, and their two school-going children had just sat down for lunch on Sunday afternoon when water started gushing into their modest home at Avani Sringeri Nagar. As the water gained force, the family grabbed whatever they could get their hands on and ran out of their one-room house. They could not have come out fast enough. Within minutes, water level inside their house had risen to more than 4 ft.

Krishna Layout abutting Hulimavu lake was one of the most affected on Sunday as many houses were flooded. | Photo Credit: Chitra V. Ramani

Their home is around half a km away from Hulimavu lake. As they looked around in a daze, they saw their neighbours milling around in panic. Theirs is just one of the hundreds of houses that were damaged after water from the lake entered following a breach in the bund. Residents of Krishna Layout, DLF Road, Saraswathipura, Avani Sringeri Nagar, Royal Residency Layout, and BTM Layout 4th Stage were affected.

“We have nothing apart from the clothes on our back and a few other items. The children’s school books have all been damaged. We don’t know how and where we will spend the night,” cried Ms. Sharmila, who works as a house help. Anitha Ravi, who is pregnant, was alone with her three-year-old son at their home at Krishna Layout which abuts the lake. When the water gushed in, she rushed out with her son and called her husband, Ravi, who was away at work. “I came home and was mortified to see the damage. Nothing is left … all our furniture and electronics items have been damaged, and cannot be salvaged,” he said, and added that he immediately sent his wife and the son to his in-law’s house.

As lake water spread and flooded roads and houses, people were struggling against the pull of the currents. Soumithri K., a resident of Royal Residency Layout, said all the houses in the six cross roads in the layout were flooded. “Vehicles that were parked on the roads and in the basements have been damaged. This would have been a major tragedy had the lake breached at night,” he said.

An excavator and vehicles seen half-submerged after Hulimavu lake breached in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

It happened so suddenly that no one had time to prepare. Water has not stopped gushing out of Amuda Sampathkumar’s house, also at Krishna Layout. A wall in her kitchen collapsed and the water has been gushing out since past noon, she said. “We have not been able to even step into our home. The steel cupboard has fallen owing to the force of the water,” she said.

As the sun set, and rescue personnel turned on their torchlights, families remained awake in shelters worrying about the future: their homes, their children’s school, their documents, and their possessions.