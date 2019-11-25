Hulimavu lake breach: Tennis court turns into relief camp

A temporary relief camp set up at Hulimavu Tennis Court hours after the lake was breached sheltered nearly 300 people whose homes were inundated. A majority of those in distress were the elderly, the differently-abled, women and children.

Indira Canteens and volunteers from a local gurudwara provided food and water at regular intervals. Clean water, separate mobile toilets for men and women and bedding were arranged, but as the day progressed, more people from affected areas thronged to the shelter. The management of a local temple was distributing food and offering shelter to families who had nowhere to go.

Jayamma, a labourer and a resident of Krishna Layout, said, “Even as the water level was rising, we were asked to retrieve important documents like Aadhaar and other ID cards. But we barely managed to save ourselves as the water was waist deep.”

The residents who took shelter at the relief camp were grateful for the help, but were nevertheless anxious about their homes and possessions. In some neighbourhoods, a few senior citizens and differently-abled residents, who were promised transport facilities to the relief camp, were waiting near their flooded homes for help to arrive till the time this report was filed.

“We were unable to move my father from our home. He’s been there since Sunday night. Officials told us to leave him and promised to bring him to the camp. But they haven’t done that. So, I’ve been going back and forth to give him his meals,” said Lakshmi Netravati, a resident of Krishna Layout who was in the shelter.