Hulimavu lake breach: ‘I have lost all my documents’

Even two days after the bund of Hulimavu lake off Bannerghatta Road was breached, inundating over 800 houses, life in some worst-affected areas, including Krishna Layout, had not returned to normalcy. In other affected areas, such as R.R. Layout and Saraswathipura, affected families returned to their houses and started taking stock of the damage.

Personnel from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and other agencies, like Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), were at the spot on Tuesday. However, residents pointed out that power had been restored only in some areas.

Residents of Krishna Layout said that though the tanks and sumps were cleaned, there was no electricity to pump water overhead

“I have lost all my documents, including my marks cards, Aadhaar card and other identity proofs,” said Nagarathna, who lives in the area.

Till Tuesday afternoon, the Hulimavu tennis court, which had been converted into a temporary shelter, was full. But, as the day wore on, people started returning to their houses.

Seven-year-old Lakshmikanth S., a student of the Government Primary School in Krishna Layout, said, “We have been staying at the relief camp for two days now. Me and my friends have not attended school as our uniforms, bags and school books were soaked. On Tuesday morning, we dried our books and bags on the terrace of the camp.”

Clogged drains

The BBMP continued de-silting the drain network in and around the lake, and fogging and spraying to prevent communicable diseases. A senior BBMP officials said that the drains had got clogged as the massive outflow of water from the lake brought sand, stones and other material.

Around 200 people treated so far

Two doctors, along with four nurses, have been deployed in the affected areas with an ambulance for medical emergency. “Since the mishap includes polluted water, chances of disease spreading is high. Hence, we are treating people as well,” a senior BBMP official said.

According to the BBMP, around 200 people were treated for fever, injuries and other ailments.

Compensation to be transferred to bank accounts

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday visited the flood-affected areas accompanied Mayor M. Gowtham Kumar, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar and other senior officials of the civic body. He announced ₹50,000 compensation to 319 affected families. The amount would be directly transferred to their bank accounts soon.

18 acres encroached: Mayor

Mayor M. Gowtham Kumar said that 18 acres of the lake had been encroached and necessary steps would be taken to clear them.

Lokayukta Justice P. Vishwanath Shetty has issued notice to various agencies, including the BBMP, BWSSB, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), seeking an interim report within two weeks and a comprehensive report within four weeks. The case has been listed for December 10.