Hulimavu lake breach: Damage to property estimated at ₹29 crore

While the police and agencies are sifting through conflicting reports on who broke the bund at Hulimavu lake, relief work continued on Wednesday.

The civic body has undertaken an assessment of the extent of damage to property, following the breach. An initial assessment put the estimated loss at ₹29 crore.

“The assessment exercise is still on. It will be completed soon,” said BBMP Commissioner, B.H. Anil Kumar, adding that they will also be undertaking a survey of the lake to ascertain the extent of encroachment. Priority will be given to clearing encroachments on the rajakaluve.

According to information provided by locals, the extent of encroachment is around 18 acres.

The BBMP has revised its estimate of the number of houses flooded from 800 to 640. The extent of damage was severe in 353 houses, of which the BBMP has identified 156 families, belonging to lower socio-economic group, who are eligible for the ₹50,000 compensation that was announced by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. The funds have been issued to affected families. However, due to the wrong IFSC code and other technical issues, the compensation provided to 26 beneficiaries had ‘bounced back’.

Regarding compensation to the other 197 families whose houses were flooded, the BBMP will take a decision on a case-by-case basis. Apart from the compensation, the civic body has provided households with ration kits worth ₹2,500 comprising 10 kg rice, 5 kg wheat, 5 kg ragi, one kg each of salt and sugar, Mysore Sandal soap, mats and rugs.

Bhagyalakshmi Murali, local councillor, told The Hindu that many families have been leaving the shelters. “However, we have made provision to provide food on Wednesday night,” she said and added that many voluntary organisations had come forward to provide food and other essential items to the affected families in the shelters.