Hulimavu lake: BBMP seeks another survey of encroachments

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sought a survey of Hulimavu lake and the surrounding buffer zone to identify encroachments, and has written to the tahsildar, Bengaluru South taluk, and the Assistant Director, Land Records, Bengaluru South taluk to conduct one. This decision was taken after the bund of the lake was breached on November 24 and inundated nearly 700 houses in surrounding areas causing an estimated ₹29 crore in damage.

According to sources in the civic body, the lake, as per survey records and old village maps, was originally spread over 124.25 acres. It now measures just around 104.17 acres due to unchecked encroachment. These findings were established by the Koliwad Committee on Lake Encroachment a couple of years ago.

BDA one of the encroachers?

However, it’s unlikely that the new survey, if conducted, will change the ground reality, said sources. One of the major encroachers is the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), alleged local councillor Bhagyalakshmi Murali. The development agency has reportedly encroached on 17.33 acres to form a layout and roads, said senior civic officials.

“But we are not certain if any action can be taken against a layout that has already been developed by the BDA. The BDA would have converted the land and formed sites. Since it is a government agency, the layout is presumed legal, even if it was encroached. Also, this is not the first such instance. BDA has encroached many lakes in the city and formed layouts,” a senior official said.

Despite repeated attempts, the BDA was not available for comment.

Other developers, too, have encroached on the lake. Over the years, especially in recent times, several buildings have come up around the lake in the buffer zone. “Buildings have even come up on the retaining walls of the rajakaluve (major storm water drain),” said Ms. Bhagyalakshmi. She added that she had apprised the then BBMP commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad and current commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar of the situation.

In its letter to the tahsildar and the Land Records, Bengaluru South taluk, the civic body has urged the authorities concerned to conduct an on-ground survey, verify its findings with village and revenue maps, plot the encroachments and mark them.

No fencing

Ms. Murali said that the lake has not yet been fenced. In many places, debris is being used to fill parts of the lake. Civic officials said the BBMP would provide all assistance to revenue officials to clear the encroachments, including men and machinery.

Meanwhile, the police are continuing to investigate who damaged the lake bund. They have already questioned several people, including BBMP and BWSSB officials. The State government has formed a three-member committee to look into the breach of Doddabidarakallu, Hosakerehalli and Hulimavu lakes. The committee, headed by retired IISc. professor B.R. Srinivasamurthy, is expected to submit its report on the lake breach later this month.