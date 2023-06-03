Huge response to The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling

June 03, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 21st edition of ‘The Hindu Education plus-Career Counselling-2023’ received a huge response from students and parents on Saturday (June 3) at NMKRV college auditorium, Bengaluru.

Around 30 higher education institutions, including medical and engineering colleges and banks, were available under one roof as over 1,000 students and parents participated.

Since morning, students and parents were seen busy getting information about colleges, courses, fee structure, infrastructure, placement and other things. Students and parents also got information about COMED-K, CET, and other courses from the experts in various sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Economy opens up

Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, who inaugurated the event, said, “The economy is opening up with so many different opportunities in so many sectors like technology, humanities, journalism, entertainment, health care and others. Every day, new opportunities are coming, and some are closing down. Therefore, this is the right time to take a proper decision for the students, which will impact your life and career. The Hindu is providing a great opportunity to the students to interact with the experts.”

He also said career is not dependent on how many marks you get and asked students to build their personality, confidence and have a broad outlook.

Work with passion

Speaking about the civil services, C.K. Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East Division, Bengaluru, said, “Whatever you are planning to take up, you need to have passion. That passion will not come from what you study or what you read. It comes from the inbuilt spirit which we all experience.”

“If you are a CSE aspirant, deeply understanding what you have studied during your entire graduation process is very important... If you want to go a long way, really contribute big to the system, you have to go deeper in understanding things that you study in your course,” he said, answering an array of questions raised by students.

Speaking about medicine, Dr. Divya Sudaresh, Ophthalmologist, Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital, Bengaluru, said, “Doctoring is an evergreen career, and you always have a job in this field. Every step of the doctor’s duty is the service to the nation and society. There are lot opportunities for doctors in India and abroad also.”

Ramesh Babu H.S, Principal and Professor of Department of Computer Science and Engineering, RNS Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, spoke about engineering education. “Engineering aspirants are needed to make a list of good engineering colleges in Bengaluru and Karnataka and find out what courses they have. You must find all the information about the engineering colleges: people behind the department, resources they have, students’ achievements, what kind of companies are coming for placement. Go by your passion and select the course. No course is bad. If you study the course with full of passion and dedication, you will get a good score and a good job.”

Speaking about CET, Dr.H.R.Shivakumar, Administrative Officer of KEA said, “KEA is conducting the entrance test for professional courses like engineering, B.Sc agree, BVSc, Pharmacy and B.Sc nursing course from this year. We also conducting counselling for Medical, Dental, AYUSH and Architecture courses. After the CET result, the KEA will announce the counselling schedule for the engineering and other courses.”

“The KEA will conduct online document verification. What are documents needed to be submitted and how to verify is very important. When you go for counselling, list out the documents which are necessary, like class 10 and 12 marks cards, study certificates, constitutional reservation certificates and others. All the information will be provided in the KEA website. Therefore, the students should check the KEA website at least two to three times in a day,” he said.

Ameen E-Mudassar, career counsellor and CEO of CIGMA, said, “Students must learn multiple skills, upgrade themselves and try to acquire online knowledge. Don’t choose your career influenced by others. Don’t get tempted by current trends, and don’t finalise before you clarify. Read career supplements, and magazines, destroy the myths and accept the facts. At the end of your graduation, you should have at least five internships.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.