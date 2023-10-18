HSRPs have been installed on only 1.75 lakh vehicles in Karnataka ahead of November 17 deadline

October 18, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The implementation of the Transport Department’s directive to install high-security registration plates (HSRPs) on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019 is progressing slowly, with them being installed on only 1.75 lakh vehicles so far.

In August, the Karnataka Transport Department issued a notification and circular mandating the installation of HSRP on 2 crore vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. The department set this November 17 as the deadline for the installation of HSRPs.

According to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, owing to an ongoing court case, the department is also not pushing for it at present.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Reddy said: “There is a pending court case on the HSRP issue, which is why we are also not creating much awareness about it. However, the people who are affixing the HSRP plates should be doing it as per the notification.”

The notification, issued on August 17, specifies that owners failing to comply with this rule will face penalties ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,000. HSRP has features such as permanent identification number and chromium-based hologram. The Transport Department said the unique features of HSRP number plates cannot be tampered with.

Meanwhile, many vehicle owners remain uninformed about the rule. Vehicle owner Sreedhara Murthy said: “I was unaware until recently when my friend got it done. From August till October, this information didn’t come to my view anywhere. This shows there was no active awareness campaign by the department. I think they have not been proactive in informing the public about it.”

Vehicle owners are also not pleased with the deadline imposed by the department. They said that the timeframe given is too short. “I believe the awareness efforts about HSRP numberplates need to be more proactive, especially considering the substantial task of affixing them to 2 crore vehicles within such a limited timeframe. In this short deadline, how many vehicles will be affixed with the HSRP plates?,” Krishna Prasad, another vehicle owner, asked.

Owners of vehicles are urging for an extension of the deadline. Mr. Reddy said that extending the deadline is one of the matters that will be discussed with officials, and a decision will be made soon, given the low compliance rate of affixing the HSRP numberplates now.

Earlier, the Association of Registration Plates Manufacturers’ of India had alleged that many vehicle owners have been fixing HSRP through unauthorised dealers or manufacturers.

The High Court of Karnataka on September 12 ordered issue of notice to the State government on a petition questioning the August 17 notification of the Transport Department allowing only vehicle manufacturers and their authorised dealers to fix HSRP for old vehicles registered prior April 1, 2019. The petitioners have alleged that the notification was issued to allow only the ‘influential’ HSRP manufacturers, who have tied up with vehicle manufacturers and their authorised dealers for supply of HSRP for the new vehicles.

