HSRP deadline: No punitive action from today

As the deadline for fixing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) ended on September 15, the Transport Department is yet to decide on its next course of action. However, unlike announced earlier, there would be no enforcement action on the streets starting Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, the department planned to impose fines starting September 16, with ₹500 for first-time offenders and ₹1,000 for repeat offenders. However, an official said on Sunday that no decision had been made regarding fines or deadline extension, as the issue is pending in court. Until then, no punitive action will be taken against motorists, officials confirmed.

Case in court

Transport Department officials said they would decide whether to extend the deadline after a related matter is heard in the Karnataka High Court on September 18. Officials said that while 52 lakh vehicles in the State have complied with the mandate, 1.4 crore vehicles still do not have the required HSRP.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August 2023, the Transport Department issued a notification mandating the installation of HSRP for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. Initially, the deadline was set for November 17, 2023. However, the slow compliance rate led to multiple extensions. The current deadline is the fourth extension by the department.

The High Court is hearing writ petitions challenging the Transport Department’s notification, which requires vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, to have HSRPs. The HSRP Manufacturers’ Association of India filed an appeal against the government’s notification.

The association argues that all manufacturers with a valid Type Approval Certificate should be permitted to fix HSRPs. They claim that limiting the installation to manufacturers selected by vehicle makers favours “influential” HSRP manufacturers who already have agreements with automobile companies and their dealers to supply HSRPs for new vehicles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.