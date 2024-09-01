ADVERTISEMENT

H.S. Doreswamy Memorial Trust to be set up

Published - September 01, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The late freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy.

A host of writers, activists, and citizens who were close to the late freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy have now decided to form a memorial trust in his name to preserve his memories, principles, and struggles. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting was held at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday and it was decided to petition the State government to name a major road or metro station in the City after Doreswamy.

Participants at the meeting also said that a multi-purpose centre named after him should be established in Freedom Park along with an endowment at the Gandhi Study Centre of Bangalore University in his honour. They have also demanded that the government publish his writings and speeches as books. 

Those at the meeting felt that there was a need to introduce the youth to topics like harmony and co-existence, antyodaya - sarvodaya, environmental conservation, safeguarding of constitution and democracy and opposition to communalism, capitalism and fascism, for which Doreswamy tirelessly fought.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They also said that these topics, along with the real history of the freedom movement, should be introduced to youngsters through schools and colleges and the H.S. Doreswamy Memorial Trust should take up such initiatives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US