H.S. Doreswamy Memorial Trust to be set up

Published - September 01, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The late freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy.

The late freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy.

A host of writers, activists, and citizens who were close to the late freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy have now decided to form a memorial trust in his name to preserve his memories, principles, and struggles. 

A meeting was held at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday and it was decided to petition the State government to name a major road or metro station in the City after Doreswamy.

Participants at the meeting also said that a multi-purpose centre named after him should be established in Freedom Park along with an endowment at the Gandhi Study Centre of Bangalore University in his honour. They have also demanded that the government publish his writings and speeches as books. 

Those at the meeting felt that there was a need to introduce the youth to topics like harmony and co-existence, antyodaya - sarvodaya, environmental conservation, safeguarding of constitution and democracy and opposition to communalism, capitalism and fascism, for which Doreswamy tirelessly fought.

They also said that these topics, along with the real history of the freedom movement, should be introduced to youngsters through schools and colleges and the H.S. Doreswamy Memorial Trust should take up such initiatives.

