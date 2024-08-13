GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hoysala team helps PU girl attend her exam

Published - August 13, 2024 11:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Hoysala mobile patrol vehicles in Bengaluru.

A file photo of Hoysala mobile patrol vehicles in Bengaluru.

It was an unlikely rescue for a Hoysala patrolling team, who ensured that a PU girl could attend her semester exam.

The girl, abandoned by her parents and under the care of her maternal grandparents, was under house arrest in Siddapura as an extreme measure to discipline her. The girl, according to the Siddapura Hoysala team, was addicted to her mobile phone and not helping with household chores.

Miffed, the grandparents decided to stop her from going to college despite the girl’s requests to allow her to attend the test scheduled on Monday. With no option left, the victim called 112 and narrated her problem seeking help and also shared her location.

A Hoysala team, led by ASI Ashok, rushed to the house and succeeded in convincing the grandparents. As it was already late for the exam, the police team ferried the girl to her college in Basavanagudi and explained the situation to the principal with a request to allow her to attend the exam as a special case.

Though the police attended as many as 22 distress calls, this case grabbed the attention of senior officials who appreciated the police team for their efforts to resolve the issue amicably.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.