Hoysala personnel taking pedestrian to hospital injured in accident

Bengaluru

11 July 2021 01:25 IST

Two Hoysala patrol team personnel and a man they were taking to a hospital were injured when the vehicle overturned at Sarjapur on Friday night.

Constable Mallikarjun and his colleague were chasing down two men who had snatched a gold chain, weighing 60 gm and valued at ₹2 lakh, from a pedestrian on Sarjapur Government Hospital Road. While escaping, the duo, who were on a bike, knocked down a pedestrian identified as Kamal, 30 , and all three fell on the road.

While the accused managed to flee by foot, leaving their two-wheeler behind, Kamal was injured. “The Hoysala personnel stopped to help Kamal and take him to the hospital,” said a police officer. On the way, however, the driver lost control of the wheel and the vehicle turned turtle. Passers-by came to their aid and shifted them to a hospital. Both Mallikarjuna and Kamal sustained fractures, but are said to be out of danger. The second Hoysala policeman sustained minor injuries and was treated as an outpatient.

The Sarjapur police have seized the bike and are tracking down the chain-snatchers who are on the run.

50 mobile phones recovered

The Jigani police arrested Ajay Kumar, 23, and Pawan Kumar, 23, and recovered 50 stolen mobile phones and seven motorcycles from them. According to the police, the accused were involved in over two dozen cases of theft over the past one year.

“They robbed factory employees in Jigani and Bommasandra industrial area,” said the police.