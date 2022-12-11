Policemen ‘fine’ Bengaluru couple ₹1,000 for being out on the streets at 11 p.m.

December 11, 2022 01:28 pm | Updated December 12, 2022 01:56 am IST - Bengaluru

Claiming that walking on the streets during the late hours was not allowed, the policemen demanded the couple’s ID cards and seized their phones

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Hoysala mobile patrol vehicles. A head constable and a constable on Hoysala patrolling duty have been suspended for allegedly harassing a couple late at night. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A head constable and a constable in Bengaluru have been suspended from service for allegedly harassing a couple late on Saturday night and extorting ₹1,000 from them. The two were on patrolling duty from the Hoysala unit of the Sampigehalli police station.

A man, identified as Karthik Patri, put out a tweet narrating the ordeal he faced along with his partner, prompting the Deputy Commissioner of Police to suspend head constable Rajesh and constable Nagesh, pending inquiry for further action.

Tagging the City Police Commissioner in his social media post, Mr. Patri alleged that the policemen confronted the couple while they were walking home from a party near Manyata Tech Park and forced them to pay ₹1,000 through a payment app for “breaking the law” by walking on the streets after 11 p.m.

The policemen allegedly demanded the couple’s ID cards and seized their phones.

