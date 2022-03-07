Howzat! Prison staff and inmates in Bengaluru pad up for a game of cricket

The cricket match played between the jail staff and the inmates at Parrappana Agrahara prison on sunday

The mood at the Central Jail complex, Parappana Agrahara, was markedly different on Sunday as prison staff and inmates pitted their cricketing skills against each other. There were three matches with different teams, all in coloured cricket kits. Prison staff emerged as the victors in all three games.

This initiative was organised by Chief Superintendent of Prisons P. Ranganath with the aim of getting inmates to be constructive and think positive.

“Though the Central Prison has a vast ground with provisions for all kinds of sports activities, it was not being used. Hence, we decided to organise cricket matches to promote sports and create a bond between inmates and the prison staff,” said Mr. Ranganath.

The plan took shape a week ago and a few young undertrials were encouraged to form a team and practise cricket to prepare for a friendly game with prison staff.

“When they started to practise, convicts, too, expressed an interest to be part of the initiative. Two teams of convicts came forward to play. Those who could not play watched the game and cheered the teams on,” Mr. Raganath said.

Buoyed by the response, the department is planning to continue holding similar initiatives. Next on the agenda is volleyball. “We are hoping to hold a volley match next week; inmates are currently practising for it,” he added.

Industrial training institute

In order to encourage the inmates to learn new skills, the Department of Prisons will soon start an industrial training institute at Central Jail.

The institute will have short-term as well as long term courses for students, which are approved by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT). Some of the short-term courses that will be offered include printing, cooking, and hair styling, while technical courses will fall in the long term category. Successful candidates will be awarded certificates and prison staff will help them get placements when inmates are released.