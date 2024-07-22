How will South India’s first double-decker flyover in Bengaluru ease traffic?

The story so far

On July 5, 2023, Bengaluru saw the commencement of a trial run for South India’s first double-decker flyover. This project, undertaken by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), faced several delays but is now partially open to ease the notorious traffic congestion at Central Silk Board junction.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar inaugurated the trial run, driving from Ragigudda to Central Silk Board, accompanied by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

What is the cost and length of the flyover?

The flyover, stretching 5.12 km, was built at a cost of ₹449 crore. It aims to alleviate the bottleneck at Central Silk Board junction by providing a signal-free corridor from Ragigudda to HSR Layout and Hosur Road. This construction is expected to reduce travel time by over 30%.

“The new flyover features loops and ramps designed to facilitate signal-free travel from Ragigudda to HSR Layout and Hosur Road. It aims to provide a smoother and faster route for people heading towards K.R. Puram and Hosur Road, potentially reducing travel time by more than 30%,” a BMRCL official said.

What are its structural features?

The flyover features loops and ramps to facilitate smooth travel. However, some ramps connecting HSR Layout to Ragigudda and BTM Layout remain under construction. These sections, measuring 1.37 km, are expected to be completed by June 2025.

The double-decker flyover features two separate carriageways, each with two lanes. It passes by three metro stations: Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, and Silk Board Junction. The structure will ultimately include five ramps. Currently, Ramps A, B, and C are complete, while construction on Ramps D and E is ongoing, with an expected completion date of May, 2025.

Ramp A provides a connection between the Ragigudda metro station and Hosur Road. Ramp B branches off from Ramp A, heading towards HSR Layout. Ramp C connects BTM Layout to Hosur Road and HSR Layout via Ramp A. Ramp D will be elevated above Ramp A and the metro line, facilitating a route from HSR Layout to Ragigudda. Finally, Ramp E will descend from the HSR Layout to BTM Layout.

What does the traffic police say?

During peak hours, traffic from Ragigudda to Silk Board often experiences heavy congestion, which occasionally persists even during non-peak times. This route crucially connects Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, BTM Layout to Hosur Road, Electronic City, and HSR Layout, serving thousands of vehicles daily.

According to Bengaluru traffic police, the new flyover is expected to alleviate rush hour congestion significantly along the Ragigudda and BTM Layout stretch to Hosur Road and HSR Layout. A police official mentioned that the flyover could potentially reduce travel times from 30-45 minutes down to just ten minutes.

Why was the flyover opened as a trial run?

Despite the project being almost completed months back, inauguration was delayed. The trial run was initiated in response to growing public demand for the flyover’s opening. There were also protests by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Mr. Shivakumar also highlighted the necessity of utilising the completed sections to avoid wastage of resources and to provide immediate relief to the city’s traffic woes. He said though there are still a few stretches that need to be completed, it can be used by the public. “I have requested the Central Minister as well. I don’t want this project to go to waste. Therefore I wanted to conduct a trial run. There are still a few small patches that need to be completed. After that, we will have a formal inauguration. However, we are allowing the public to use it in the meantime,” he has said.

The formal inauguration has been postponed due to the need for a joint representation from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Karnataka government. Despite this, the flyover has been made accessible to the public on a trial basis, with a formal event planned once coordination with both governments is finalized.

“Given the public demand to open the flyover, it has been made accessible as a trial run. However, a formal inauguration will take place later in the presence of representatives from both the Union and State governments,” sources in BMRCL also said.

Double decker flyover and Yellow Line metro

The double-decker flyover is part of the 18.82-km-long Yellow Line metro under construction, which connects R.V. Road to Bommasandra. This fully elevated metro route features 16 stations and connects with the Green Line of Bengaluru Metro at R.V. Road Station and the Pink Line at Jayadeva Hospital Station.

The 16 stations along this elevated route are Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road, Raggigudda, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Central Silk Board, Bommanahalli, Hongasandra, Kudlu Gate, Singasandra, Hosa Road, Beratena Agrahara, Electronics City, Infosys Foundation Konnappana Agrahara, Huskur Road, Biocon—Hebbagodi, and Bommasandra.

Officials stated, “The Jayadeva Metro Station stands as an iconic interchange hub designed to seamlessly integrate the Yellow Line (R.V. Road to Bommasandra) Reach 5 and the Pink Line Reach 6 (Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara).”

This integration includes the Bannerghatta Road underpass, Mareanahalli Road at ground level, Raggigudda - CSB Road flyover, Metro Concourse level, Reach 5 platform for the Yellow Line (R.V. Road to Bommasandra), and Reach 6 platform for the Pink Line (Kalena Agrahara-Nagawara). “This station serves as a pivotal point connecting different metro lines and facilitating efficient transit between them,” officials added.

How will connectivity get better?

The Yellow Line aims to enhance connectivity to key areas housing major companies like Infosys and Biocon, as well as to South Bengaluru.

“This line is set to significantly alleviate the daily challenges faced by Bengaluru’s metro commuters,” officials said. “It will augment the overall metro connectivity in the city, contributing to a more convenient and efficient commuting experience. The commissioning of this line is expected to profoundly impact the lives of Bengaluru’s metro commuters, offering them a more comfortable and efficient service. Additionally, Bengaluru Metros will become the second in the country to feature driverless trains.”

What are the proposed double-decker flyover corridors in Bengaluru?

In March this year, BMRCL initiated a tender process for a feasibility study to construct double-decker flyovers along three Namma Metro corridors in Bengaluru under phase 3A.

The proposed corridors include J.P. Nagar 4th Phase to Hebbal (29 km), Hosahalli to Kadabagere (11.45 km), Sarjapur to Ibbalur at ORR Junction (14 km), and Agara to Koramangala 3rd Block (2.4 km), which is part of the Sarjapur-Hebbal corridor (37 km), as stated in the notification.

Mr. Shivakumar has been for the construction of double-decker flyovers in the city. “These flyovers are intended to host vehicles on the lower deck while accommodating the metro on the upper deck, with the objective of easing traffic congestion in the city,” he had said earlier.

