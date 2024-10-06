On Saturday (October 5) morning, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium ground was crowded with antennae, a computer, and radio equipment, all placed to track satellite signals and to encourage space enthusiasts to pursue their interest by providing them with a demonstration about the simplicity of materials needed to intercept satellite signals. A large number of participants — from schoolchildren to students of engineering and computer science — gathered to learn more.

ADVERTISEMENT

AMSAT India, a collective of amateur radio operators, held a two-day practical demonstration of how to track satellites as an amateur within an 800 km altitude in collaboration with Upagrah Amateur Radio Club, U.R. Rao Satellite Centre, and Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium to celebrate World Space Week, on the open ground of the planetarium.

Schoolchildren, as well as students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in engineering and computer science, attended the demonstration on October 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The objective of this demonstration is to show amateur space enthusiasts that tracking satellites requires only basic materials, which one can find at home, and is very affordable,” said Subramania, Director for Educational Outreach, AMSAT. “All you need is an antenna, for which you mainly need measuring tape, a software-defined radio, a computer, and tracking and decoding software, which are free on the internet. The cost comes up to about ₹6,000-7,000.”

The team of radio operators demonstrated how to track satellites in real-time, received and decoded signals in front of attendees, conferred with radio operators in other parts of Bengaluru, and decoded weather images.

While the most basic setup allows one to track satellites, licensed operators can transmit signals and communicate through satellites locally, statewide, and internationally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we learn in college is mostly theoretical, but here we can see a practical demonstration, which increases our hands-on knowledge,” explained Shivakumar Swamy, a student from SJU Institute of Technology, while Subramania contacted another radio operator via transmission in Banaswadi. “We could even create a club in college modelled on this amateur satellite tracking programme,” he added.

Members from AMSAT, as well as specialists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), came to showcase the simplicity of tracking satellites and decoding signals. While there are an innumerable number of satellites in space, the AMSAT team focused on showcasing National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellites launched by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Russian satellite Meteor M24 to the public.

“Lawyers, actors, missionaries, people from all walks of life, become radio operators to pursue it as a hobby,” said Subramania during a demonstration. “With this setup, even 7th or 8th graders can actively pursue their interest in space.”

Athish Kashyapa, a student from K.S. Institute of Technology, said, “It is helpful for students from electronics branches to view this demonstration, as it is presented very well, and gives us ideas on how to present our projects,” in his feedback about the demonstration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.